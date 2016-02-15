FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to consider role for non-state pension fund in privatisation plan - Putin
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 15, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Russia to consider role for non-state pension fund in privatisation plan - Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was worth considering the idea of Russia’s non-state pension fund taking part in planned privatisation sell-offs, RIA news agency quoted him as saying at a meeting with the country’s business lobby.

“Today’s market conditions ... may turn out to be advantageous for (pension) funds - they can invest at a lower price and have growth prospects,” RIA quoted Putin as telling the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

“In general, this idea is undoubtedly worth paying attention to,” Putin said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

