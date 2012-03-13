UPDATE 1-Russia kicks off sale of Vanino Seaport, TGK-5

* VTB Capital asked to organise privatisations

* State will sell 55 pct of Vanino, 25 pct of TGK-5 (Releads, adds detail on ownership, shares)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The Russian government is preparing to sell stakes in an Eastern port and an electricity producer, in an early sign newly elected president Vladimir Putin will attempt to reignite a stalled privatisation program.

State investment bank VTB Capital said on Tuesday it had been told to organise the sale of a 55 percent stake in Vanino Seaport and a 25.1 percent shareholding in TGK-5 , a power producer controlled by the billionaire Viktor Vekselberg.

Both companies are on a long list of assets the government wants to privatise by the end of 2013, VTB Capital said. Russia is in the early stages of a multi-billion dollar privatisation plan aimed at raising cash to plug the budget deficit, attract foreign investment and improve operations and the efficiency of state companies.

The programme has got off to a sluggish start, with a secondary share placement (SPO) of a 10 percent stake in VTB bank the only significant completed deal.

An SPO of Sberbank and a possible initial public offering of shipping monopoly Sovcomflot were postponed last year amid weak market conditions.

Analysts have said a transparent, active privatisation programme would show that Putin was committed to a reformist agenda, that could help address a level of opposition unprecedented in his 12-year rule.

Vanino, located on Russia’s far east coast, is one of several ports vital for the export of Russian coal and metals, the lifeblood of the economy. It is valued at $142 million, according to Reuters data.

“Vanino Commercial Sea Port is a strategically important asset of the federal government. Its privatization will increase the operating efficiency of the port and have a positive impact both on the performance of the company, and on the regional economy as a whole,” VTB Capital CEO Alexey Yakovitsky said in a statement.

TGK-5, valued at $281.5 million, is part of Vekselberg’s Integrated Energy Systems utilities holding group. His investment vehicle Renova has been in talks to merge the division with Gazprom’s utility assets, but lengthy talks have yet to result in a deal. (Reporting By John Bowker and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Erica Billingham)