Russia abandons some privatisation plans this year, RIA cites minister
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia abandons some privatisation plans this year, RIA cites minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia will not privatise telecoms company Rostelecom, shipping company Sovkomflot and the Novorossiisk sea port this year, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana Nesterenko as saying on Monday.

“We expect a significant decline in revenues from privatisation, to 170.8 billion roubles ($5 billion). We checked the estimate for the planned sale of shares in Rostelecom, Sovkomflot and the Novorossiisk sea port. Based on the uncertain value, the government decided not to sell these shares this year,” she was quoted as saying. ($1 = 34.2725 Russian Roubles) (reporting by Ludmila Danilova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)

