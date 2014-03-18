Russia may postpone major privatisation deals to H2-Ifax

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia could postpone major privatisation deals to the second half of the year from the second quarter, Interfax news agency quoted the head of the state property management agency as saying on Tuesday.

“It may obviously (happen), we could do it in the third and in the fourth quarter,” Olga Dergunova was quoted as saying.

On Monday, Russia’s government acknowledged for the first time that the economy was in crisis, undermining earlier attempts by officials to suggest albeit weakening growth could weather sanctions over Ukraine.