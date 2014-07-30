Russia prepares to privatise Rosneft, VTB despite sanctions - report

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia has not ditched plans to privatise its top oil producer Rosneft and VTB bank even if they have been sanctioned by the United States, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing the head of its privatisation watchdog.

“We are not reviewing our plans for today. The situation is changing but the asset should be ready (for sale),” Olga Dergunova, the head of state property management agency was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)