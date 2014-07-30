FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia prepares to sell Rosneft, VTB stakes despite sanctions-report
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 30, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia prepares to sell Rosneft, VTB stakes despite sanctions-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia has not ditched plans to sell off its stakes in top oil producer Rosneft and banking group VTB, even if they are subject to sanctions by the United States, news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the privatisation watchdog.

Russia set out privatisation plans covering a number of companies in 2010, aiming to bolster state coffers and improve corporate governance, but the initiative has been dogged by delays.

“We are not reviewing our plans for today. The situation is changing but the assets should be ready (for sale),” Olga Dergunova, head of the state property management agency was quoted as saying.

However, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov acknowledged last month that the business environment for state selloffs remains tough.

The plans have also been hit by the recently announced sanctions from the West against some Russian companies, including Rosneft and VTB, over Moscow’s role in Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t venture to make forecasts on what the economic or political situation will be like in a year, but our position is that any given asset should be in a good economic condition today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” Dergunova said about privatisation, according to Interfax. (Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.