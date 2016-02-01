Russia could cut Bashneft stake in privatisation programme -sources

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Russian government could reduce its stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft as a part of a privatisation programme this year, two government sources told Reuters on Monday.
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on privatisation on Monday, the sources said, adding that Rosneft, Sovkomflot, Alrosa and VTB were also among companies discussed as possible privatisation targets this year.
