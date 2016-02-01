FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia could cut Bashneft stake in privatisation programme -sources
February 1, 2016 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Russia could cut Bashneft stake in privatisation programme -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Russian government could reduce its stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft as a part of a privatisation programme this year, two government sources told Reuters on Monday.

President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on privatisation on Monday, the sources said, adding that Rosneft, Sovkomflot, Alrosa and VTB were also among companies discussed as possible privatisation targets this year.

Reporting by Margarita Papchenkova and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
