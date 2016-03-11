Russia's VTB CEO: It is not the right time to privatise the bank

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - It is not the right time for the Russian government to reduce its stake in VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank, Andrei Kostin, its chief executive, told CNBC in an interview.

Kostin said he thought the Russian economy would shrink by 1-2 percent this year with growth only likely to return in 2017.

The country’s finance ministry hopes a massive privatisation programme of state assets, including VTB, energy firm Rosneft and others, will help it balance the budget at an oil price of $40 per barrel and not exceed a projected deficit of 3 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)