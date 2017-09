MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that a list of companies slated for privatisation in 2016 would be approved within days.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced a privatisation plan that analysts estimate could bring 500 billion-800 billion roubles at most, if successful. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)