MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The deal is expected this year, he added. ($1 = 56.3562 roubles) (writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Katya Golubkova)