FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says may consider Rosneft, Bashneft stakes sale as "integrated project"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

Russia says may consider Rosneft, Bashneft stakes sale as "integrated project"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia may consider privatisation of the country's largest oil firm Rosneft and its small rival Bashneft "as an integrated project", First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Saturday in a televised interview.

"There is a proposal from the advisers to consider the privatisation of Rosneft and Bashneft in one take, a bit separated by time but in one united project," Shuvalov he told a Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is advising on the sale of Rosneft. Russia's second-largest bank VTB has submitted its proposal on Bashneft's stake sale. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Denis Pinchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.