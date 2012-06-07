Russia's Medvedev confirms plans for Rosneft selloff

* Rosneft to be further privatised before 2016, not in 2012

* Had planned to sell 15 pct in 2012 for around 200 bln roubles

* Rosneft share price 20 pct lower than 2006 IPO valuation

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil firm Rosneft is still due to be further privatised by 2016, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to rebuff anti-privatisation hawks.

Russia had planned to sell 15 percent in Rosneft in 2012 for around 200 billion roubles ($6.2 billion) as part of a wider privatisation programme, but the plan was later scrapped due to a low share price amid volatile stock-market conditions.

The appointment of former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, who advocates a strong state role in the economy, as CEO of Rosneft last month added to doubts the company was on track for sale.

But Medvedev said at a government meeting Rosneft was still on the list of companies which the government aims to withdraw from direct state control by 2016.

Government officials have said Rosneft, the owner of the world’s largest hydrocarbon reserves, won’t be sold cheap. Its shares are almost 20 percent below their level in the company’s 2006 IPO of $7.55 per Global Depository Receipt (GDR), an embarrassment to the state which wants to see Rosneft a leader on the global market.

Rosneft is valued far below its international peers, trading at about 5 times historic earnings, below ExxonMobil at nearly 10 times and PetroChina at 11 times - a discount that reflects political risk and governance concerns specific to Russia.

The government on Thursday approved a privatisation programme, although a separate decision for each company will still be required to go ahead with the state stake sale.

Economy Minister Andrei Belousov reiterated plans to raise 300 billion roubles from privatisations in 2012. Neither Medvedev, nor Belousov mentioned Rosneft among companies that will be privatised this year. ($1 = 32.4375 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)