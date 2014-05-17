Russian minister says Rosneft stake sale possible in 2014-agency

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia could reduce its stake in oil producer Rosneft this year, bringing forward a privatisation that had been scheduled for 2016, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Vedomosti newspaper reported last week, citing two government sources, that Russia could sell 19.5 percent of Rosneft as early as this autumn or in 2015.

“Nothing prevents us from completing this deal in the current year, the market conditions are not bad and technically we are fully prepared,” Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

Ulyukayev, taking part in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao, said that both Russian and foreign investors had expressed interest, according to RIA.

The state owns 69.5 percent of Rosneft, the world’s largest listed oil company by production, but it eventually plans to reduce its shareholding to 50 percent plus one share.

Russia’s stock market has fallen sharply in recent months as a result of the East-West standoff over Ukraine, reducing the price that Russia could receive by selling state companies.

However, there may have been a preliminary agreement with strategic investors from Asia, analysts cited by Vedomosti said.

British oil major BP is the second-biggest Rosneft shareholder with a 19.75 percent stake. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)