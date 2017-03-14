FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russia plans Sovcomflot privatisation in first half- minister says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 14, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 5 months ago

Russia plans Sovcomflot privatisation in first half- minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia plans to reduce its holdings in the state shipping company Sovcomflot in the first half of this year, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the sale would be split between new and existing shares so the company can raise funds for its own development.

Oreshkin was speaking in Paris after meeting the French finance minister Michel Sapin and representatives of Franco-Russian business lobby.

"The deal on Sovcomflot suggests participation of a wide circle of investors ... If French banks or investors would like to buy a stake in this company, we would of course be glad," Oreshkin said.

The French finance minister said that the Russian privatisation programme and the participation of French companies in it was not discussed during the meeting. (Reporting by Maya Nikolayeva; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.