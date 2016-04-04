FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says close to choose banks to advise on privatisation
April 4, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Russia says close to choose banks to advise on privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that a the selection process of banks that would advise the government on several privatisations was in its final stage.

“It is highly likely you will learn (on Tuesday) which banks were selected,” Ulyukayev told journalists.

Western investments banks with Russian operations have been reluctant to advise Moscow on the privatisations, citing fears about violating sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
