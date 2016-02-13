FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian billionaire Vekselberg interested in Alrosa's privatisation
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 13, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russian billionaire Vekselberg interested in Alrosa's privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg said on Saturday he would potentially be interested in buying stakes in the country’s diamond miner Alrosa and other miners when they come up for sale.

“We have been traditionally interested in the mining sector story, we will keep a close eye on it,” Vekselberg told journalists.

He said, however, he is not interested in acquiring stakes in Russia’s oil or gas companies.

Russia is planning a privatisation drive this year, hoping to bring between 500 billion roubles ($6.38 billion)and 800 billion roubles into the state coffers. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.