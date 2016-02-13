Russian billionaire Vekselberg interested in Alrosa's privatisation

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg said on Saturday he would potentially be interested in buying stakes in the country’s diamond miner Alrosa and other miners when they come up for sale.

“We have been traditionally interested in the mining sector story, we will keep a close eye on it,” Vekselberg told journalists.

He said, however, he is not interested in acquiring stakes in Russia’s oil or gas companies.

Russia is planning a privatisation drive this year, hoping to bring between 500 billion roubles ($6.38 billion)and 800 billion roubles into the state coffers. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)