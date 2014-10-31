FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia diesel exports from Primorsk to rise 23 pct in Nov-traders
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia diesel exports from Primorsk to rise 23 pct in Nov-traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel
from the Baltic port of Primorsk in November will rise by 23 percent from the
previous month to 966,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday.
    Following is a table of ULSD exports from Primorsk:    
                                    November           October     PCT Change
 Primorsk ULSD exports total          966,600          812,000           23.0
 in which:                                                                   
 Surgutneftegaz                       238,000          200,000           23.0
 Lukoil                               302,000          148,000          110.9
 Rosneft                               80,000          210,000          -60.6
 Gazpromneft                          150,000           88,000           76.1
 TAIF                                 131,600          106,000           28.3
 Bashneft                              65,000           60,000           11.9
 
 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
