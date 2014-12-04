FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2014 / 8:48 AM / 3 years ago

Russian diesel exports from Primorsk to rise 5.6 pct in Dec m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel
(ULSD)from the Baltic port of Primorsk in December will rise by 5.6 percent
on a daily basis from the previous month to 1.055 million tonnes, traders
said on Wednesday.
    Market sources previously expected November diesel oil exports from
Primorsk would fall by 3.8 percent month-on-month. 
    Following is a table of ULSD exports from Primorsk in December (in
tonnes):     
                                       Dec 14       Nov 14  month-on-month,
                                                                        pct
 Total                              1,055,000      966,600              5.6
 of which:                                                                 
   Surgutneftegaz                     280,000      238,000             13.9
   Lukoil                             140,000      302,000            -55.1
   Rosneft                            180,000       80,000            117.7
   Gazpromneft                        271,000      150,000             74.8
   TAIF                               132,000      131,600             -2.9
   Bashneft                            52,000       65,000            -22.6
 
 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)

