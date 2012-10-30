Promsvyazbank to raise at least $300 mln in Eurobond-source

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s largest non-state lenders, is guiding investors towards a yield in the region of 10.25 percent for its upcoming seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue, needed to boost its capital, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

He added that the lender aims to raise at least $300 million in the deal, which comes after Promsvyazbank earlier postponed its initial public offering.

The bank’s local capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.72 percent as of Sept. 1, with the statutory minimum of 10 percent. Promsvyazbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)