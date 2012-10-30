Russia's Promsvyazbank places $400 mln Eurobond-IFR

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s largest non-state lenders, has placed a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue worth $400 million with a yield of 10.20 percent, IFR publication reported on Tuesday.

The company is placing the bond to boost its capital, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday. The source added that the lender aims to raise at least $300 million in the deal, which comes after Promsvyazbank earlier postponed its initial public offering.

The bank’s local capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.72 percent as of Sept. 1, with the statutory minimum of 10 percent.

Promsvyazbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)