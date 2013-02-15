FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Promsvyazbank adds $200 mln to subordinated Eurobond-source
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 15, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Promsvyazbank adds $200 mln to subordinated Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, a mid-sized Russian lender, added $200 million to its outstanding subordinated Eurobond issue maturing in 2019, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

The final yield was set at 9 percent, the source said, at the lower end of initial price guidance of 9.00-9.25 percent.

Promsvyazbank, controlled by brothers Alexei and Dmitry Ananyev, placed a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue worth $400 million with a 10.20 percent yield in October.

The deal, which helps to boost the lender’s capital adequacy ratio, emerged after Promsvyazbank postponed an initial public offering last year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.