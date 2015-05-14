FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pension fund buys 10 pct stake in Russia's Promsvyazbank
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Pension fund buys 10 pct stake in Russia's Promsvyazbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - A Russian pension fund has bought a stake of around 10 percent in privately-owned bank Promsvyazbank for 6.9 billion roubles ($140 million), the bank said on Thursday.

The pension fund, called Blagosostoyanie OPS and controlled by businessman Boris Mints’ O1 Group, acquired the stake by buying Promsvyazbank shares owned by Promsvyaz Capital on the Moscow Exchange.

Promsvyaz Capital is owned by Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, major shareholders in Promsvyazbank.

Blagosostoyanie OPS told Reuters it would not seek to increase its stake in Promsvyazbank from the 10 percent it had bought.

Promsvyazbank is Russia’s 11th biggest bank by assets and one of the largest privately-owned banks in Russia.

The bank said in a statement that the pension fund’s investment would allow it to continue lending to Russia’s largest companies. ($1 = 49.9325 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.