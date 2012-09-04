Russian lender Promsvyazbank files for London share listing

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian bank Promsvyazbank has asked the local market regulator for permission to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, marking the first step towards a long-awaited foreign listing, the lender said on Tuesday.

Promsvyazbank joined Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon , which also asked the watchdog on Tuesday for permission to list its shares in London.

Promsvyazbank, where brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev own a 88.3 percent stake, said it asked the regulator to approve thelisting of no more than 25 percent of its shares in London in the form of global depositary receipts (GDR).

The lender, where the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) owns the remaining stake, did not provide other details or say when it expected to list.

Promsvyazbank described the application as “a standard procedure and one of the steps required as we continue to study the various options available to us.”

The lender had considered an initial public share offer (IPO) before the global banking crisis of 2008-09 but then postponed a move due to the crisis.

“As we have stated previously, the bank is considering various options for raising capital in international markets, including an IPO with a potential listing on an international stock exchange,” the bank said on Tuesday.

First Deputy Vice President Alexandra Volchenko told Reuters in March that the lender might launch the IPO in the second half of 2012 if markets stay in positive mood.

She said back then the lender may float a stake of around 25 percent in the form of new and existing shares, raising some $1 billion.

The deal, if successful, would be the biggest among non-state Russian banks since Nomos bank raised over $700 million in an IPO last April.

Last month Promsvyazbank reported a tripling in its first-half net profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($117.6 million), helped by a sharp rise in interest income.