FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Promsvyazbank H1 profit up to 3.8 bln rbls
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Promsvyazbank H1 profit up to 3.8 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, one of the largest non-state Russian banks, reported a tripling in its first-half net profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($119 million) on Tuesday, helped by a sharp rise in interest income.

Promsvyazbank, Russia’s eleventh biggest bank by assets according to Interfax data, said its net interest income rose 50 percent on a year ago to 14.1 billion roubles.

The lender’s net loan portfolio was up 12 percent at 445 billion roubles, boosted by a high-marginal retail lending which added 29 percent since the end of 2011.

Promsvyazbank is majority-owned by Promsvyaz Capital controlled by Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development owns an 11.75 percent stake.

Alexandra Volchenko, the bank’s first vice president, told Reuters in March that Promsvyazbank may float its shares in an initial public offering in the second half of this year if market conditions allow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.