FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Promsvyazbank says makes 2.8 bln rouble Q2 loss
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Promsvyazbank says makes 2.8 bln rouble Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s largest non-state banks, made a net loss of 2.8 billion roubles ($42 million) in the second quarter, the bank said on Friday, as it increased loan loss provisions.

The bank’s second-quarter results follow a roughly 2 billion rouble loss in the first quarter and were dragged sharply lower by a 10.7 billion rouble provision charge for loan impairment.

Promsvyazbank’s share of non-performing loans rose to 5.3 percent at the end of June from 2.9 percent at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.