June 3, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Russia's Promsvyazbank returns to profit in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank on Friday posted 0.3 billion roubles ($4.5 million) in first-quarter net profit, compared to a loss of 2.0 billion roubles a year earlier, as risk management costs fell.

Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s largest non-state banks, suffered steep losses last year as an economic slump hurt the ability of Russian households and firms to meet loan repayments and dampened demand for borrowing.

“The economic surroundings are far from perfect, and we still need to live another couple of quarters to be sure that we’re out of the hole,” the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Vladimir Mamakin told reporters.

Promsvyazbank’s net interest income rose 26 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 6.8 billion roubles, while loan-loss provisions fell to 6.6 billion roubles from 8.6 billion roubles a year before.

“We’re starting to look at the future with moderate optimism,” Mamakin said, adding that Promsvyazbank’s profit forecast for this year remained unchanged at a little above zero.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 5.3 percent at the end of March from 4.0 percent at the start of the year as its loan book shrank by 4 percent.

Mamakin added that in June Promsvyazbank planned to issue 3.7 billion roubles of preferred shares to its majority shareholders, boosting its Tier 1 capital. The plan was unveiled earlier but the exact timing was unclear. ($1 = 66.8372 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

