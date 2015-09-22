FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian deputy FinMin sees no budget risks from banker's $12 bln claim
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russian deputy FinMin sees no budget risks from banker's $12 bln claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday he saw no threats to the budget and the financial system from a $12 billion claim against Russia from a fugitive banker.

Sergei Pugachev, once dubbed “Putin’s banker” because of his influence in the Kremlin, has filed a $12 billion claim against Russia after his business empire was carved up when he fell out of favour with President Vladimir Putin.

“We will look at it. I don’t see any risks either for the budget or for Russia’s financial system, or for legal systems. Pugachev has little chance,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.