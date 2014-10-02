FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says will not intervene in Bashneft probe
October 2, 2014

Russia's Putin says will not intervene in Bashneft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he will not intervene in the legal investigation into the privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate.

Speaking at the VTB Capital Russia Calling investment forum, Putin also said that there will not be a wide-scale revision of privatisations, which took place after the collapse of the Soviet Union in early 1990s. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

