MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia has sufficient reserves to preserve economic stability and there is no need to borrow externally, RIA news agency quoted him as saying in an interview to Bloomberg on Friday.

"We just do not need it now," RIA cited Putin as saying. "It is simply senseless, bearing in mind the costs of borrowing." (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)