Russia's Putin says no "artificial measures" to control rouble rate planned

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday authorities plan no "artificial measures" to control the rouble exchange rate.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Beijing, Putin said he supported the central bank policy on the rouble rate when asked if he thought the rouble had firmed too much.

"The central bank should be very careful with its actions," Putin said, referring to the central bank's influence on the currency market. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)