MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia is pressing ahead with construction of a road and rail bridge to Crimea and work is on schedule, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual state of the nation address in the Kremlin.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)