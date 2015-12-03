FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia must get ready for longer sanctions, low commodity prices -Putin
December 3, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Russia must get ready for longer sanctions, low commodity prices -Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia should brace itself up for a possibly long period of low commodity prices and foreign sanctions, Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, while urging the government to tighten its budget policy and improve the oil-rich nation’s business climate.

Delivering a state of the nation address, Putin said that Russia’s economic situation was “difficult but not critical”. He said however that some industries, including construction, car-making and light industry, were in “the risk zone”.

The deficit of the federal budget for 2016 should not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product, Putin said. He said that at the same time tax terms for local businesses should not change. (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

