FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says Russia should cut reliance on foreign equipment in energy sector
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia should cut reliance on foreign equipment in energy sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTRAKHAN, Russia, June 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia should reduce its reliance on foreign equipment in the energy sector, part of an effort to improve the nation’s self-sufficiency at a time when it faces Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

At a meting on energy strategy in the southern city of Astrakhan, Putin also said the government should consider a recapitalisation of Gazprom following the signing of a $400 billion gas deal with China which will require multi-billion-dollar investments in infrastructure. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.