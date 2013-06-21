FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Fed stimulus pullback expected, necessary
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 4 years

Putin says Fed stimulus pullback expected, necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the flagging of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was an expected and necessary development.

“This statement was expected - a correction had to come sooner or later,” Putin told investors at an economic forum in St Petersburg.

Putin, a long-time critic of Western policies of so-called quantitative easing, added that central banks couldn’t keep pumping liquidity into their economies indefinitely, stressing the importance of tackling underlying problems.

