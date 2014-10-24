FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia will not "burn" its forex reserves
October 24, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia will not "burn" its forex reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAURA, Russia, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia intends to continue moves to a floating exchange rate and will not “burn” through its foreign exchange reserves, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

“We will gradually move to a floating exchange rate. We will not burn our reserves thoughtlessly. We will use them for a certain balancing,” Putin told a meeting with Russian and foreign experts on Russia.

Putin also said that Russia will put the main emphasis on attracting private investment into its economy. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

