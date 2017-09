MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was against hasty “personnel leapfrogging” and saw no need to make major changes in his government.

“Strategically, the government is making the necessary steps and is working efficiently,” Putin said during his annual news conference. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)