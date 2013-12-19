FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says will take tough steps to guard interests in Arctic
December 19, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Putin says will take tough steps to guard interests in Arctic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia will take tough steps to guard against any attempts by environmental groups like Greenpeace to interfere in its development of the Arctic, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin said Greenpeace activists arrested for a protest at a drilling platform in September may have been carrying out instructions to undermine Russia’s efforts to develop Arctic energy resources, suggesting governments could have been behind it but naming no nation. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

