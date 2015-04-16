FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Putin says Russian economy may return to growth in less than 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia’s economy could return to growth in less than two years.

In a televised call-in with the nation, Putin was reminded that he had said the economy could return to growth in two years. He said: “It may be quicker. With what we are seeing now, the strengthening of the rouble and the growth in the markets ... I think that it may happen faster.”

“But somewhere in the region of two years,” he added. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Elizabeth Piper, Vladimir Soldatkin, Lidia Kelly, Andrey Kuzmin, Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs, Jason Bush and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

