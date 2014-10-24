FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says Cold War 'victors' want to reshape world
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin says Cold War 'victors' want to reshape world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAURA, Russia, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised on Friday what he called the United States’ “unilateral diktat” in global affairs and said the “so-called” winners of the Cold War wanted a new world order that suited only them.

In a speech fiercely critical of the United States, Putin told an informal group of political scholars known as the Valdai Club that the global and regional security system had been weakened.

Underlining that Russia was a strong state more than two decades after the end of the Cold War, Putin said Moscow would not “beg” in response to the sanctions imposed on it by the United States and the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.