Putin says Russia is not isolated - TASS

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was not and would not be isolated on the international scene and dismissed the risk of “catastrophic consequences” for the Russian economy of Western sanctions combined with a oil price fall and rouble slide.

“We understand the fatality of an ‘Iron Curtain’ for us,” Putin was quoted as saying the TASS news agency in an interview published on Sunday. “We will not go down this path in any case and no one will build a wall around us. That is impossible!”