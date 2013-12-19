FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin praises U.S. on Iran but says sanctions harmful
December 19, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Putin praises U.S. on Iran but says sanctions harmful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the U.S. role in forging an interim deal to ease concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme but said he hoped the blacklisting of additional Iranian companies under existing sanctions would not undermine progress toward a comprehensive agreement.

“As for sanctions, I am certain that this is a counterproductive decision,” Putin told a news conference. “I hope ... movements in this direction will not be a barrier to all of us moving forward toward a solution to the Iranian nuclear problem.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman

