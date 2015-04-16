FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says S-300 sale prompted by Iran's flexibility in talks
April 16, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says S-300 sale prompted by Iran's flexibility in talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Iran’s willingness and flexibility in trying to find a solution with the West over its nuclear programme had spurred his decision to renew a contract to deliver an S-300 missile defence system to Tehran.

But the president, in his annual televised call-in show, said Russia would still work “as one” with its partners in the United Nations over Iran and that deliveries of the S-300 would work as a deterrent in the Middle East.

“And now with the progress of the Iranian nuclear track - and that is obviously positive - we do not see any reason to continue to keep the ban (on the delivery of the S-300) unilaterally,” he said. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Vladimir Soldatkin, Lidia Kelly, Andrey Kuzmin, Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs, Jason Bush and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

