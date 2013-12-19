Putin: Third criminal case against jailed tycoon Khodorkovsky unlikely

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he saw little likelihood of a new criminal case being opened against jailed tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s defunct oil firm Yukos.

“As far as a third case is concerned ... I see few prospects of this happening,” Putin told an annual news conference. “I hear talk of this but at the moment I don’t see any threats (of a new case).”

Khodorkovsky has still has eight months to serve of a jail sentence over two separate criminal cases seen by Putin’s critics as politically motivated.