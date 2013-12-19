FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian stocks gain on news Putin may soon pardon Khodorkovsky
December 19, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Russian stocks gain on news Putin may soon pardon Khodorkovsky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian stocks extended gains on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said he would soon pardon oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, which one trader said gave the perception of an improving investor climate.

At 1244 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.3 percent at 1,506 points and dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.3 percent to 1,397 points.

“It gives a perception of improved investment climate and corporate governance,” said one Moscow-based trader.

Analysts have said that Russia’s discount to emerging markets started to widen after Khodorkovsky was jailed in 2003.

