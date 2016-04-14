FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says values liberal economist Kudrin in expert council
April 14, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Russia's Putin says values liberal economist Kudrin in expert council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he highly valued Russia’s liberally-minded former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin as a member of the presidential expert council on the economy.

“He (Kudrin) is one of our strongest and most useful experts,” Putin said in his annual televised phone-in. “We agreed that he will work more actively in the presidential expert council and maybe will be one of the council’s deputy heads.”

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing and editing by Jack Stubbs, Dmitry Solovyov, Maria Kiselyova

