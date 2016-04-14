Russia's Putin says values liberal economist Kudrin in expert council

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he highly valued Russia’s liberally-minded former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin as a member of the presidential expert council on the economy.

“He (Kudrin) is one of our strongest and most useful experts,” Putin said in his annual televised phone-in. “We agreed that he will work more actively in the presidential expert council and maybe will be one of the council’s deputy heads.”

