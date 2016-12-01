Putin says Russia must stimulate lending to economy's real sector

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia must stimulate lending to the economy’s real sector, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual state of the nation address in the Kremlin.

“There is no doubt that there is a need to stimulate lending to the real sector. The key question is what methods and resources will be used to do it,” Putin said.

Putin said lower inflation should allow cheaper bank loans as should a clean-up of the banking sector. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Katya Golubkova and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)