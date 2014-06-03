Putin to meet Merkel during D-Day visit, no plans to meet Obama

SOCHI, Russia, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in France on Friday during a visit on the 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings in World War Two, Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Plans for meetings with French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron during the visit to France had already been announced, but Ushakov told reporters no meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama is planned.

Separately, the Kremlin said that in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Putin and Merkel called for coordinated measures to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and discussed talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union on gas supplies. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)