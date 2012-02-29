FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says intends to free up offshore oil and gas
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 29, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 6 years ago

Putin says intends to free up offshore oil and gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, all but certain to return to the presidency after the March 4 election, said on Wednesday that the government should free up access to lucrative oil and gas offshore deposits, local newswires reported.

“We have made a decision that state-controlled companies may work offshore in the Northern seas... We have to work out what more should be done in this respect to increase such possibilities,” he said according to Interfax.

According to Russian law, only state-controlled Rosneft and Gazprom have exclusive rights to develop Arctic offshore deposits.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.