Putin says non-state firms may tap offshore resources

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that non-state oil companies should be able to develop offshore resource assets, but only if they don’t then sell on their rights to foreign enterprises.

According to Russian law, only state-controlled Rosneft and Gazprom have the right to develop Arctic offshore deposits.

Last month four Russian companies, TNK-BP, LUKOIL , Surgutneftegaz and Bashneft asked Putin to free up access to the shelf resources. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)