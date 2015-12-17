FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says extra tax burden on energy firms should not last forever
December 17, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says extra tax burden on energy firms should not last forever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that an additional tax burden on Russian energy firms should not last indefinitely.

“It’s important that it does not long forever,” Putin told his annual news conference.

“Industry players ... are not cutting their development plans and production has even increased. But the government should watch very closely what is going on in the sector in order not to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

